May 13 (Reuters) - Honbridge Holdings Ltd:

* QTRLY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$68 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF HK$10.3 MILLION

* QTRLY REVENUE HK$35.2 MILLION VERSUS HK$98.5 MILLION

* HONBRIDGE HOLDINGS SEES ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY AMID COVID-19 OUTBREAK AFFECTING 2020 GROUP SALES

* AS AT 31 MARCH, CASH & CASH EQUIVALENT BALANCE OF GROUP ABOUT HK$272.0 MILLION