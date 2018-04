BRIEF-Honda Cars India March Domestic Sales Down 28 Pct

April 2 (Reuters) - Honda Cars India Ltd:

* REGISTERED DOMESTIC SALES OF 170,026 UNITS DURING FY17-18, RECORDING OVER 8 PCT GROWTH OVER LAST FY

* REGISTERED DOMESTIC SALES OF 13,574 UNITS IN MARCH 2018, AS COMPARED TO 18,950 UNITS IN CORRESPONDING MONTH LAST YEAR. Source text - Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), leading manufacturer of premium cars in India, registered annual domestic sales of 170,026 units during FY17–18, recording over 8% growth over last financial year. The company had sold 157,313 units during FY16 - 17. Further company coverage: