BRIEF-Honda Cars India posts 22 pct sales growth in July 2017

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Honda Cars India Ltd :

* Registers 22% sales growth in July 2017

* Monthly domestic sales of 17,085 units in July 2017 against 14,033 units in corresponding month last year

* Exported a total of 350 units in July 2017

* Post-GST price benefits, healthy monsoon and onset of festive season in many regions from August to give another boost to sales Source text - [Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), leading manufacturer of passenger cars in India, registered monthly domestic sales of 17,085 units in July 2017 against 14,033 units in corresponding month last year, registering a growth of 22%. The company has been maintaining strong sales momentum in the current fiscal year and has sold 55,647 units during April - July 2017 with a cumulative growth of over 21% as against 45,880 units in the corresponding period April - July 2016. Mr. Yoichiro Ueno, President and CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd. said "We were able to post good growth in July with strong sales numbers across models. The post-GST price benefits, healthy monsoon and onset of festive season in many regions from August will give another boost to our sales." "We have increased the WR-V supply for our waiting customers from last month and is reflected in the good numbers posted by the model in July." he added. HCIL also exported a total of 350 units in July 2017.] Further company coverage: