April 2 (Reuters) - Honda Cars India Ltd:

* GAKU NAKANISHI JOINS AS PRESIDENT & CEO Source text: Mumbai, 2 April 2018: Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL), leading manufacturer of premium cars in India, announced that Mr. Gaku Nakanishi assumed the office of President & CEO from today. The company has also appointed two new directors to spearhead the company’s Sales & Marketing operations. Further company coverage: