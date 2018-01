BRIEF-Honda Cars India To Replace Takata Airbag Inflators Of 22,834 Vehicles

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Honda Cars India:

* WILL VOLUNTARILY REPLACE TAKATA PASSENGER FRONT AIRBAG INFLATORS OF 22,834 VEHICLES OF 2013 MODEL OF ACCORD, CITY AND JAZZ

* REPLACEMENT WILL BE CARRIED OUT FREE OF COST AT HCIL DEALERSHIPS ACROSS INDIA IN A PHASED MANNER STARTING FROM 19TH JAN Source text - Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) today announced that it will voluntarily replace Takata passenger front airbag inflators of 22,834 vehicles of 2013 model of Accord, City and Jazz as part of Honda’s precautionary global recall campaign concerning Takata front airbag inflators. Further company coverage: