July 4 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd says:

* June China vehicle sales total 113,769 units, +17.7 percent y/y, versus +16.2 percent in May

* January-June China vehicle sales total 644,167 units, +18.7 percent y/y, versus +17.7 percent year ago Source text in Chinese: [bit.ly/2tkunFx] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)