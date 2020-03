March 17 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd:

* HONDA MOTOR SAYS ALL OF ITS U.S. FACILITIES REMAIN OPEN; NOT YET EXPERIENCED ANY KNOWN INSTANCE OF AN ASSOCIATE AFFECTED WITH COVID-19

* HONDA MOTOR SAYS INSTITUTED SCREENING MEASURES AT ITS U.S. FACILITIES FOR ALL VISITORS

* HONDA MOTOR SAYS HAVE TEMPORARY PAID PERSONAL LEAVE OF ABSENCE OPTION FOR ASSOCIATES IF THEY OR THEIR FAMILIES ARE IMPACTED BY COVID-19