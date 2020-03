March 2 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* HONDA MOTOR TO TEMPORARILY CUT BACK PRODUCTION AT 2 JAPAN PLANTS DUE TO DIFFICULTY SOURCING PARTS FROM CHINA AMID CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK - NIKKEI

* HONDA MOTOR WILL REDUCE OUTPUT BY FEW HUNDRED VEHICLES AT 2 PLANTS IN SAITAMA PREFECTURE - NIKKEI