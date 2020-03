* HONDA SAYS SUSPENDS CAR, MOTORCYCLE PRODUCTION IN THE PHILIPPINES, CAR OUTPUT AT MALAYSIA PLANT AS OF THURSDAY DUE TO COVID-19

* HONDA SAYS HAS TEMPORARILY CLOSED ALL CAR, MOTORCYCLE DEALERSHIPS IN ITALY DUE TO VIRUS, SOME DEALERSHIPS IN BRITAIN, GERMANY, FRANCE, SPAIN ALSO CLOSED