April 20 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd:

* HONDA SAYS PLANS TO STOP OUTPUT AT SAYAMA VEHICLE PLANT APRIL 27-MAY 1

* HONDA SAYS PLANS TO STOP OUTPUT AT YORI VEHICLE PLANT APRIL 27-29

* HONDA SAYS PLANS TO SUSPEND SOME PRODUCTION AT JAPAN PLANTS DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES RELATED TO CORONAVIRUS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)