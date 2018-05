May 14 (Reuters) - Honey Badger Exploration Inc:

* HONEY BADGER ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

* HONEY BADGER EXPLORATION - INTENDS TO OFFER FOR SALE “FLOW-THROUGH” COMMON SHARES OF COMPANY AT A PRICE OF $0.13 PER FT SHARE

* HONEY BADGER EXPLORATION - INTENDS TO OFFER FOR SALE NON-FLOW-THROUGH UNITS OF COMPANY AT A PRICE OF $0.10 PER NON-FT UNIT