Nov 30 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc:

* HONEYWELL ACQUIRES SCAME SISTEMI, S.R.L., LEADING PROVIDER OF FIRE AND GAS SAFETY SYSTEMS

* HONEYWELL - ‍SCAME WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO FIRE BUSINESS WITHIN HONEYWELL HOME AND BUILDING TECHNOLOGIES​