BRIEF-Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili As CFO For Transportation Systems Spin

* HONEYWELL ANNOUNCES ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS SPIN

* HONEYWELL - PRIOR TO GILI’S CURRENT ROLE, HE SERVED AS VP, CORPORATE CONTROLLER, AND CAO FOR FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

* HONEYWELL - PLANNED TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS SPIN IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF Q3 OF 2018

* HONEYWELL - PLANNED HOMES SPIN IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018

* HONEYWELL - GILI NAMED CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS BUSINESS, POSITION HE PREVIOUSLY HELD WITH FERRARI SINCE 2015