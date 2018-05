BRIEF-Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis As Next Chief Financial Officer

May 1 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc:

* HONEYWELL APPOINTS GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* HONEYWELL - LEWIS WILL SERVE IN INTERIM ROLE AS VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE FINANCE, UNTIL AUGUST 3

* HONEYWELL - LEWIS WILL SUCCEED TOM SZLOSEK AS CFO

* HONEYWELL - COMPANY REAFFIRMS SECOND-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE

* HONEYWELL SAYS REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS - TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS BY END OF Q3 AND HOMES BY END OF YEAR

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.00, REVENUE VIEW $10.81 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $8.04, REVENUE VIEW $43.22 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S