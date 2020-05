BRIEF-Honeywell CEO Says Expect Worst Decrementals For The Year In Q2 - Conf Call

May 1 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc:

* HONEYWELL CFO SAYS EXPECT GROWTH AT INTELLIGRATED TO REACCELERATE IN Q2 - CONF CALL

* HONEYWELL CFO SAYS ABOUT 15% OF SITES CURRENTLY EXPERIENCING STAFFING CONSTRAINTS IN SELECT REGIONS AROUND WORLD, INCLUDING SITES IN MEXICO, EUROPE & ASIA PACIFIC

* HONEYWELL CFO SAYS SEEING DECLINES IN CAPEX AND OPEX AT OIL AND GAS CUSTOMERS

* HONEYWELL CFO SAYS SURGE IN E-COMMERCE HAS CREATED MORE DEMAND FOR WAREHOUSE AUTOMATION EQUIPMENT

* HONEYWELL CFO SAYS EXPECT WAREHOUSE AUTOMATION EQUIPMENT BUSINESS TO PERFORM WELL FOR REST OF THE YEAR

* HONEYWELL CFO SAYS MACRO HEADWINDS WILL MORE THAN OFFSET GROWTH IN PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT AND INTELLIGRATED IN Q2

* HONEYWELL CFO SAYS SEEING RECORD LEVEL DEMAND FOR RESPIRATORY MASKS & OTHER PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT, EXPECT DEMAND TO CONTINUE FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE

* HONEYWELL SAYS COST-REDUCTION EFFORTS WILL BE MORE HEAVILY WEIGHTED IN Q3 AND Q4 OF YEAR

* HONEYWELL -SEES NET REPOSITIONING CHARGES OF $175 MILLION TO $275 MILLION IN 2Q20

* HONEYWELL - IN BUILDING TECHNOLOGIES & PROCESS SOLUTIONS, SEE STRONG DEMAND FOR CYBERSECURITY & ADVANCED REMOTE ACCESS & MONITORING FOR BUILDINGS & PLANTS

* HONEYWELL CEO SAYS EXPECT WORST DECREMENTALS FOR THE YEAR IN Q2; EXPECT SOME LEVEL OF IMPROVEMENT IN Q3 AND FURTHER IN Q4

* HONEYWELL CEO SAYS LIQUIDITY AND CASH IS NOT A CONCERN FOR HONEYWELL THROUGH THE CRISIS

* HONEYWELL CEO SAYS OVERALL, EXPECT SAFETY AND PRODUCTIVITY SOLUTIONS SEGMENT TO BE HEALTHIEST UNIT IN 2020

* HONEYWELL CEO SAYS DON’T THINK AEROSPACE BUSINESS WILL RETURN TO NORMAL NEXT YEAR

* HONEYWELL CEO SAYS NOT PLANNING ON CUTTING GROWTH CAPEX

* HONEYWELL CEO SAYS MAINTENANCE BUDGETS MIGHT BE A BIT SMALLER

* HONEYWELL CEO SAYS MOST IMPORTANT THING FOR AEROSPACE INDUSTRY IS PASSENGERS REGAINING CONFIDENCE TO FLY AGAIN

* HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AVIATION BUSINESS IS JUST STARTING TO PICK UP IN CHINA