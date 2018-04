BRIEF-Honeywell Delivers Q1 Earnings Per Share $1.89

April 20 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc:

* HONEYWELL DELIVERS OUTSTANDING FIRST-QUARTER RESULTS DRIVEN BY STRONG SALES PERFORMANCE; RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.89

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.90 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* HONEYWELL - RAISING FULL-YEAR SALES, EPS AND FREE CASH FLOW GUIDANCE TO REFLECT STRONGER EXPECTATIONS

* HONEYWELL - QTRLY SEGMENT MARGIN 19.2 PERCENT VERSUS 18.8 PERCENT REPORTED LAST YEAR

* HONEYWELL - QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MILLION VERSUS $3,546 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* HONEYWELL - SEES 2018 FREE CASH FLOW $5.3 BILLION - $5.9 BILLION

* HONEYWELL - SALES FOR Q1 WERE UP 9 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND UP 5 PERCENT ON AN ORGANIC BASIS

* HONEYWELL - SEES 2018 SEGMENT MARGIN 19.3% - 19.6%

* HONEYWELL - IN QUARTER, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION

* HONEYWELL - “WE ARE MAKING GREAT PROGRESS IN TRANSFORMING HONEYWELL INTO A SOFTWARE-INDUSTRIAL LEADER”

* HONEYWELL - QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MILLION VERSUS $9,492 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $10.02 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* HONEYWELL - PREPARATIONS TO SPIN-OFF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS AND HOMES BUSINESSES ARE UNDERWAY, EXPECT THOSE TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)