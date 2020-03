March 22 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc:

* INTERNATIONAL INC. - HONEYWELL EXPANDS FACE MASK PRODUCTION WITH NEW MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS IN SMITHFIELD, RHODE ISLAND

* HONEYWELL ANTICIPATES THAT THE ADDITION OF THE NEW MASK PRODUCTION LINE IN SMITHFIELD WILL CREATE AT LEAST 500 NEW JOBS