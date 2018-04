BRIEF-Honeywell Has Less Than $10 Mln Of Gross Steel And Aluminum Tariff Impact - Conf Call‍​

April 20 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc:

* HONEYWELL SAYS TRACKING WELL WITH THE CASH REPATRIATION PLAN, WHICH CONTEMPLATES MORE THAN $4 BILLION OF CASH BEING REPATRIATED IN 2018 - CONF CALL‍​

* HONEYWELL SAYS CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO REPATRIATE ABOUT $7 BILLION OF OVERSEAS CASH BY END OF 2019 - CONF CALL‍​

* HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS LESS THAN $10 MILLION OF GROSS STEEL AND ALUMINUM TARIFF IMPACT BASED ON WHAT HAS BEEN ENACTED AS OF TODAY - CONF CALL‍​

* HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM - CONF CALL‍​

* HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO - CONF CALL‍​

* HONEYWELL SAYS IT SUSPECTS THE SCOPE OF IMPACTED PRODUCTS AND TARIFFS IS LIKELY TO CHANGE AS THE U.S. AND CHINA INTEND TO NEGOTIATE IN THE INTERIM

* HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL'S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BILLION PRICE RANGE OR LESS - CONF CALL