June 8 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc

* Honeywell invests in cyber security innovation center in asia pacific

* Honeywell - will establish a new industrial cyber security center of excellence (coe) for asia pacific in singapore

* Honeywell - coe will be located at honeywell's office in singapore's changi business park and is expected to open by end of 2017