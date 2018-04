April 16 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc:

* HONEYWELL PROVIDES CRYOGENIC GAS PROCESSING PLANT AND CONNECTED PLANT TECHNOLOGY TO CAPROCK MIDSTREAM, LLC

* HONEYWELL - PLANT DESIGNED TO EXTRACT 99 PERCENT OF ETHANE & 100 PERCENT OF PROPANE & HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS FROM NATURAL GAS IN PERMIAN BASIN

* HONEYWELL - UOP RUSSELL BUSINESS TO PROVIDE A HIGH-RECOVERY CRYOGENIC GAS PROCESSING PLANT TO CAPROCK MIDSTREAM, FOR ITS PECOS BEND FACILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: