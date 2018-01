BRIEF-Honeywell Qtrly Reported Loss Per Share $3.18

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc:

* HONEYWELL REPORTS STRONG FOURTH QUARTER AND 2017 RESULTS, RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT LOWER TAX RATE

* HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL QTRLY REPORTED LOSS PER SHARE $3.18

* HONEYWELL - Q4 EPS $1.85 EXCLUDING CHARGE RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM AND OTHER ITEMS

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $7.75 TO $8.00

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.84 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* HONEYWELL - RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT LOWER TAX RATE

* HONEYWELL QTRLY ‍NET SALES $10,843 MILLION VERSUS $9,985 MILLION​

* HONEYWELL - QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,902 MILLION VERSUS. $3,666 MILLION

* HONEYWELL - NOW EXPECTS THAT ITS 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE BETWEEN 22 PERCENT AND 23 PERCENT

* HONEYWELL - QTRLY SEGMENT MARGIN 19.3 PERCENT VERSUS. 19 PERCENT

* HONEYWELL SEES ‍2018 SALES $41.8 BILLION - $42.5 BILLION​

* HONEYWELL - SEES 2018 FREE CASH FLOW $5.2 BILLION - $5.9 BILLION

* HONEYWELL SEES 2018 ‍SEGMENT MARGIN 19.3% - 19.6%​

* HONEYWELL - RECORDED PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $3.8 BILLION IN Q4 TO REFLECT THE ESTIMATED IMPACTS OF THE U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $7.83, REVENUE VIEW $42.23 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* HONEYWELL - IN 2018, EXPECT TO COMPLETE SPIN-OFFS OF HOMES AND GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS, AND TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: