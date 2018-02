BRIEF-Honeywell Reaffirms FY Earnings Per Share View $7.75 To $8.00

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc:

* HONEYWELL HOSTS ANNUAL INVESTOR CONFERENCE, REAFFIRMS FIRST-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK

* REAFFIRMS FY EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $7.75 TO $8.00

* REAFFIRMS Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.87 TO $1.93 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* HONEYWELL - SPIN-OFFS ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION BY YEAR-END

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.90 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $7.98 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* HONEYWELL - ‍RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S. PROVIDES CO WITH "GREATER FLEXIBILITY TO AGGRESSIVELY DEPLOY OUR CAPITAL ON A GLOBAL BASIS"​