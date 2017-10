BRIEF-Honeywell reports quarterly earnings per share of $1.75

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc

* Honeywell delivers earnings per share of $1.75 and sales of $10.1 billion

* Reaffirms FY earnings per share view $7.05 to $7.10 excluding items

* Honeywell - qtrly segment margin ‍18.7 percent versus 17.5 percent

* Honeywell - qtrly aerospace segment sales $3,657 ‍​million versus. $3,601 million

* Honeywell - qtrly earnings per share ex-divestitures & additional 3Q17 restructuring, normalized for tax, was $1.75‍​

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.75, revenue view $10.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.75, revenue view $10.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $7.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S