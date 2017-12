BRIEF-Honeywell Says Assessing Impact Of Potential Legislation To Its Ongoing Tax Rate

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc:

* IN AEROSPACE INDUSTRY, CO SEES INCREASING PRODUCTION RATES IN NARROWBODY AIRCRAFT - 2018 OUTLOOK MEETING‍​

* IN AEROSPACE INDUSTRY, CO SEES PRODUCTION RAMP IN NEW MODELS, MAINLY A350, SEES PRODUCTION RATES SLOWDOWNS IN OTHER WIDE-BODY AIRCRAFT

* EXPECTS CAPEX TO DECLINE 15% IN 2018

* STILL ASSESSING THE IMPACT OF THE POTENTIAL LEGISLATION TO OUR ONGOING TAX RATE

* LONGER TERM, STILL CONSERVATIVELY PLANNING FOR THE BUSINESS JET OE MARKET TO RECOVER AT THE END OF 2018 OR IN EARLY 2019

* TAX REFORM WILL MAKE CO MORE FOCUSED ON GENERATING FURTHER M&A OPPORTUNITY WITHIN U.S.

* IF THE U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION IS ENACTED, THERE WILL LIKELY BE MORE CAPACITY FOR U.S. CAPITAL DEPLOYMENT‍​