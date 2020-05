BRIEF-Honeywell Says Currently Greater Than 90% Of Honeywell Sites Are Operational - Presentation

May 1 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc:

* HONEYWELL SAYS CURRENTLY GREATER THAN 90% OF HONEYWELL SITES ARE OPERATIONAL - PRESENTATION

* HONEYWELL SAYS EXPERIENCING STAFFING CONSTRAINTS IN SELECT REGIONS

* HONEYWELL SAYS CURRENTLY GREATER THAN 90% OF GLOBAL SUPPLIERS ARE OPERATIONAL

* HONEYWELL SAYS EXPECT Q2 SALES TO DOWN ABOUT 15%

* HONEYWELL - IN AEROSPACE SEGMENT SEES SIGNIFICANT HEADWINDS IN COMMERCIAL AVIATION AFTERMARKET IN Q2

* HONEYWELL -SEES Q2 AEROSPACE SALES DOWN ABOUT 25%

* HONEYWELL -IN AEROSPACE SEGMENT, SEES 737 MAX IMPACTS COUPLED WITH AIR TRANSPORT OEM BUILD RATE DELAYS IN Q2

* HONEYWELL -IN AEROSPACE SEGMENT, SEES LOWER BUSINESS JET DELIVERIES AND OEM TEMPORARY SHUTDOWNS IN Q2

* HONEYWELL -SEES Q2 PERFORMANCE MATERIALS AND TECHNOLOGIES SALES DOWN ABOUT 15%

* HONEYWELL -IN Q2 PERFORMANCE MATERIALS AND TECHNOLOGIES SEGMENT, SEES LOWER UOP LICENSING & ENGINEERING VOLUMES, GLOBAL MEGA PROJECTS BACKLOG BURNDOWN

* HONEYWELL -IN Q2 PERFORMANCE MATERIALS AND TECHNOLOGIES SEGMENT, SEES CONTINUED WEAKNESS IN GAS PROCESSING

* HONEYWELL -SEES Q2 HONEYWELL BUILDING TECHNOLOGIES SALES DOWN ABOUT 10%

* HONEYWELL -IN Q2 HONEYWELL BUILDING TECHNOLOGIES SEGMENT, SEES HBS IMPACTED BY PAUSE OF PROJECTS IN KEY VERTICALS (TRANSPORTATION, RETAIL. GOVERNMENT)

* HONEYWELL -IN Q2 HONEYWELL BUILDING TECHNOLOGIES SEGMENT, SEES POTENTIAL SITE ACCESS CHALLENGES IMPACTINC PROJECTS AND SERVICES

* HONEYWELL -SEES Q2 SAFETY AND PRODUCTIVITY SOLUTIONS SALES DOWN ABOUT 5%

* HONEYWELL -IN Q2 SAFETY AND PRODUCTIVITY SOLUTIONS SEGMENT SEES INTELLIGRATED RETURNS TO GROWTH

* HONEYWELL - FOCUSED ON LIQUIDITY PRESERVATION IN 2Q

* HONEYWELL - EXPECTED TO REDUCE COST BY $1.1 BILLION TO $1.3 BILLION IN 2020

* HONEYWELL -SEES FY2020 NET REPOSITIONING CHARGES OF $375 MILLION - $500 MILLION

* HONEYWELL - AS OF MARCH 31, HAD $20.3 BILLION SOURCES OF LIQUIDITY

* HONEYWELL - MODIFIED SALES INCENTIVES FOR 6,500 SELLERS

* HONEYWELL - CANCELED ANNUAL MERIT INCREASES; REDUCED EXECUTIVE AND BOD PAY

* HONEYWELL - CONTINUING TO WORK LIKELY PHASE TWO OF COST ACTIONS IN ADDITION TO $1.1 BILLION TO $1.3 BILLION SAVINGS IN 2020 Source text: (bit.ly/2VTRneA) Further company coverage: