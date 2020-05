BRIEF-Honeywell Says Expands Face Mask Production In Europe With New Manufacturing Line In UK

May 15 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc:

* EXPANDS FACE MASK PRODUCTION IN EUROPE WITH NEW MANUFACTURING LINE IN UNITED KINGDOM

* U.K. GOVERNMENT AND HONEYWELL SIGN AGREEMENT FOR 70 MILLION FACE MASKS TO SUPPORT U.K.’S RESPONSE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* NEW PRODUCTION LINE TO CREATE APPROXIMATELY 450 JOBS IN NEWHOUSE, SCOTLAND

* WILL SUPPLY 70 MILLION FACE MASKS FROM NEWHOUSE TO U.K. GOVERNMENT OVER AN 18-MONTH TIMEFRAME

* NEW PRODUCTION LINE CAPABLE OF PRODUCING UP TO 4.5 MILLION FFP2 AND FFP3 DISPOSABLE FACE MASKS PER MONTH AT ITS NEWHOUSE SITE IN SCOTLAND