April 17 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc:

* SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET

* ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN

* EXISTING PROTECTION PLANS ON DEER JET AIRCRAFT HAVE SAVED COMPANY NEARLY $1 MILLION