April 20 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc:

* HONEYWELL - IN Q1, RECORDED REPOSITIONING CHARGES OF $86 MILLION INCLUDING $31 MILLION SEVERANCE COSTS RELATED TO WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS OF 1,153 POSITIONS

* HONEYWELL SAYS IN Q1, SEVERENCE COSTS WERE RELATED TO WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS MAINLY IN AEROSPACE AND SAFETY AND PRODUCTIVITY SOLUTIONS