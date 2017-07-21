FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Honeywell says looking at 3-5 things "very seriously" from M&A perspective - Conf call
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 21, 2017 / 2:59 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Honeywell says looking at 3-5 things "very seriously" from M&A perspective - Conf call

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc

* Honeywell says it will likely continue to see softness in its mobility business, part of its safety and productivity solutions unit, until early 2018

* Honeywell says expects margin growth in its HBT business for 2017, and further enhancements in 2018

* Honeywell says good portion of restructuring funds that co allocated in Q2, went to its HBT business

* Honeywell says its has 3-5 things it is looking at "very seriously" from M&A perspective

* Honeywell says hopefully co will have some additions to its business portfolio in the second half of 2017

* Honeywell CEO says "we have a slight preference for overseas M&A, versus domestic"

* Honeywell CEO on aerospace unit spin off - Still targeting early fall of 2017 to have some clarity around co's portfolio Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.