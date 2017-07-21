FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Honeywell says recognized repositioning charges of $123 mln for workforce reductions in Q2
July 21, 2017 / 4:18 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Honeywell says recognized repositioning charges of $123 mln for workforce reductions in Q2

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc

* Says in quarter-ended June 30, recognized repositioning charges of $123 million for workforce reductions of 1,902 manufacturing, administrative positions‍​

* Says workforce reductions in quarter were mainly in home and building technologies and aerospace - sec filing

* Says in May 2017, co got declination letter from DOJ stating it would not pursue criminal prosecution of co related to subpoenas from 2013

* Says DOJ subpoenas from 2013 had requested information relating to parts manufactured in united kingdom and china used in F-35 fighter jet Source text: bit.ly/2uQnGPl Further company coverage:

