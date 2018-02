BRIEF-Honeywell & The Code Corporation Reach Settlement On Patent Infringement Claims

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc:

* HONEYWELL, THE CODE CORPORATION REACH SETTLEMENT ON PATENT INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS

* HONEYWELL - ‍ CODE WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS IT ASSERTED AGAINST HONEYWELL​

* HONEYWELL - UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT, CODE HAS AGREED TO MAKE A SIGNIFICANT LUMP SUM PAYMENT TO HONEYWELL TO RESOLVE HONEYWELL‘S CLAIMS

* HONEYWELL - ‍SETTLEMENT WITH CODE CORP, TO SETTLE CO‘S CLAIMS THAT CODE INFRINGED CERTAIN HONEYWELL PATENTS RELATED TO BAR CODE SCANNING TECHNOLOGY​

* HONEYWELL - ‍CODE AGREED TO REDESIGN PORTION OF ITS PRODUCTS, NOT TO REVERT BACK TO SOME DESIGNS OF PRODUCTS ALLEGED TO HAVE VIOLATED CO'S PATENTS​