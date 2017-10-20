BRIEF-Honeywell to grow dividends at pace equal to or greater than earnings post 2018 - Conf Call‍​

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc

* Honeywell says intend to undertake additional restructuring projects in Q4, enabled by lower effective tax rate

* Honeywell says it is looking at trends continuing in most of its businesses going into 2018

* Honeywell says committed for the 5-year period, ending in 2018, where co will grow dividends at a pace faster than earnings‍​

* Honeywell says will grow dividends at a pace equal to or greater than its earnings for the period after 2018

* Honeywell says excited about its potential in both China and India, across its portfolio