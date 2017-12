BRIEF-Honeywell To Invest In Flux Information Technology And Form A New Joint Venture

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc:

* HONEYWELL TO INVEST IN LEADING CHINESE SUPPLY CHAIN SOFTWARE PROVIDER AND FORM A NEW JOINT VENTURE TO PURSUE OPPORTUNITIES OUTSIDE CHINA

* HONEYWELL - HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE A 25 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN FLUX INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

* HONEYWELL - WILL ALSO FORM A NEW JOINT VENTURE COMPANY WITH FLUX‘S FOUNDER TO SERVE CUSTOMERS OUTSIDE CHINA

* HONEYWELL - WILL HOLD 75 PERCENT STAKE IN NEW JOINT VENTURE