March 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Building And Loan Agency Ltd :

* ‍EXPECTED TO RECORD A DECREASE IN FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF COMPANY BY ABOUT 4% TO HK$193 MILLION​

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ‍IMPAIRMENT OF GOODWILL OF ABOUT HK$66 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: