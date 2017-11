Nov 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd

* Says day session volume of its first ferrous metal product, iron ore futures on Nov 13 totalled 1,022 contracts, equivalent to 102,200 tonnes of iron ore

* Says 11 exchange participants traded the new contract on Nov 13

Source text in English: bit.ly/2ABPYMn

