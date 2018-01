BRIEF-Hong Kong Exchange Publishes Results of Review of Disclosure In Issuer's Annual Reports

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges And Clearing Ltd :

* THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LTD PUBLISHES RESULTS OF ITS LATEST REVIEW OF DISCLOSURE IN ISSUERS’ ANNUAL REPORTS

* THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LTD SAYS IT NOTED AN INCREASE IN NEWLY LISTED ISSUERS WHICH EXHIBIT “SHELL” CHARACTERISTICS

* THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LTD SAYS IT WILL CONTINUE TO CLOSELY MONITOR THESE ISSUERS AND WHERE JUSTIFIED, APPLY THE REVERSE TAKEOVER RULES IN EXTREME CASES Source text in English: bit.ly/2DRe36S Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)