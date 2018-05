May 7 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd :

* CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF HONG KONG SPECIAL ADMINISTRATIVE REGION GIVES APPROVAL OF APPOINTMENT OF LAURA CHA AS CHAIRMAN

* APPROVAL GRANTED FOR APPOINTMENT OF CHA AS CHAIR FROM 4 MAY 2018 TILL CONCLUSION OF HKEX'S AGM TO BE HELD IN 2020