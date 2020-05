BRIEF-Hong Kong Exchanges And Clearing Ltd Posts Qtrly Profit Attributable Hk$2,262 Mln

May 7 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd :

* QTRLY REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME HK$4,009 MILLION VERSUS HK$4,288 MILLION

* QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$2,262 MILLION VERSUS HK$2,608 MILLION

* QTRLY AVERAGE DAILY VOLUMES OF DERIVATIVES CONTRACTS TRADED ON FUTURES EXCHANGE 761,000 VERSUS 659,000

* ARE ON TRACK WITH STRATEGIC PLAN 2019-2021

* QTRLY CHARGEABLE AVERAGE DAILY VOLUMES OF METALS CONTRACTS TRADED ON LME 682,000 LOTS VERSUS 611,000 LOTS

* QTRLY AVERAGE DAILY VOLUMES OF STOCK OPTIONS CONTRACTS TRADED ON STOCK EXCHANGE 537,000 VERSUS 528,000

* DE-RISKING ACTIONS HAVE BEEN TAKEN ON COLLECTIVE INVESTMENT SCHEMES IN LINE WITH CHANGES IN MARKET CONDITIONS

* WHILE MAINTAINING FOCUS ON STRATEGIC PLAN, MORE PRUDENT APPROACH TO EXPENDITURE CONTROL, RISK MANAGEMENT BEING ADOPTED

* SIGNIFICANT REBOUND IN QME’S TRADING VOLUME WAS OBSERVED IN MARCH 2020

* SIGNIFICANT REBOUND IN QME'S TRADING VOLUME WAS OBSERVED IN MARCH 2020

* IN ADDITION TO OFFERING BASE METALS, QME IS PLANNING TO TAP INTO ENERGY SECTOR AT A LATER STAGE