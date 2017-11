Nov 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges And Clearing Ltd

* 9-mnth revenue and other income HK$‍9,657​ million versus HK$8,478 million a year ago

* Qtrly profit attributable to shareholders HK$‍2,033​ million versus HK$1,543 million

* 9-month average daily volume of metals contracts traded on LME ‍618,871​ lots versus 612,663 lots a year ago

* 9-month ‍profit attributable to shareholders HK$5,526 million, up 22 percent