Feb 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd :

* SAYS AN INCENTIVE SCHEME FOR ITS STOCK FUTURES WILL TAKE EFFECT ON MARCH 1

* SAYS THE SCHEME INCLUDES A SIX-MONTH TRADING FEE WAIVER AND INCENTIVES FOR MARKET MAKERS Source text in English: bit.ly/2HdPyjj Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)