March 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Ferry Holdings Co Ltd :

* ‍FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$346.3 MILLION VERSUS HK$236.7 MILLION

* ‍FINAL DIVIDEND PROPOSED AFTER END OF REPORTING PERIOD OF HK28 CENTS PER SHARE​

* FY ‍REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS HK$493.5 MILLION VERSUS HK$501.8 MILLION