BRIEF-Hong Kong International Construction Investment Management announces disposal of units
November 13, 2017 / 12:26 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-Hong Kong International Construction Investment Management announces disposal of units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong International Construction Investment Management Group Co Ltd:

* Shanghai Sellers, Shenyang Seller, Tianjin Seller entered into disposal agreements​

* Total consideration for Shanghai disposal is RMB585.8 million​

* Total consideration for Shenyang disposal is RMB762 million​

* Total consideration for Tianjin disposal is RMB435.8 million​

* Estimated gain from Shanghai disposal of about HK$294 million before taxation​

* Deal to ‍dispose Tysan Shanghai, Tysan Shenyang and Tysan Tianjin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

