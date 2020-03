March 13 (Reuters) - HONG KONG GOVERNMENT:

* SAYS IT ISSUES RED OUTBOUND TRAVEL ALERT (OTA) ON COUNTRIES IN EU SCHENGEN AREA

* SAYS RED OTA URGES MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC PLANNING TO TRAVEL TO THE AFOREMENTIONED COUNTRIES TO ADJUST TRAVEL PLANS AND AVOID NON-ESSENTIAL TRAVEL Source text in English: bit.ly/2IJYUoW (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)