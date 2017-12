Dec 19 (Reuters) - China Zheshang Bank Co Ltd:

* HONG KONG MONETARY AUTHORITY SAYS HAS GRANTED A BANKING LICENCE TO CHINA ZHESHANG BANK CO LTD

* HONG KONG MONETARY AUTHORITY SAYS AFTER THE GRANTING OF A BANKING LICENCE TO CHINA ZHESHANG BANK, THE NUMBER OF LICENSED BANKS IN HONG KONG IS 155 Source text in English: bit.ly/2Bz1Tft Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)