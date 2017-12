Dec 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission:

* SAYS BANS NG CHAU, A FORMER ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE OF GET NICE SECURITIES LIMITED (GET NICE), FROM RE-ENTERING THE INDUSTRY FOR SIX MONTHS FROM 15 DECEMBER 2017 TO 14 JUNE 2018 FOR BREACH OF THE SFC’S CODE OF CONDUCT Source text in English: bit.ly/2lfdwR2 (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)