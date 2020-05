May 28 (Reuters) - HONG KONG SFC

* SAYS IT BANS KWOK CHAU MO, FORMER FUND MANAGER OF GUOSEN SECURITIES (HK) ASSET MANAGEMENT, FOR NINE MONTHS FROM 28 MAY 2020 TO 27 FEBRUARY 2021 FOR BREACHING TRADING POLICIES Source text in English: bit.ly/2XbCuVM (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)