Jan 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission

* SAYS BANS CHAN WAI NUN, FORMER INVESTMENT COUNSELLOR OF DBS BANK (HONG KONG) LIMITED, FROM RE-ENTERING THE INDUSTRY FOR SIX MONTHS FROM 19 JANUARY 2018 TO 18 JULY 2018

* HONG KONG SFC SAYS CHAN WAI NUN TRANSFERRED CLIENT DATA OUT OF DBSHK PRIOR TO HIS DEPARTURE FROM DBSHK TO JOIN ANOTHER BANK Source text in English: bit.ly/2F2KXhY (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)