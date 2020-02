Feb 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission

* SAYS IT REPRIMANDS AND FINES CAPITAL GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LIMITED HK$1.5 MILLION ($193,124.76) FOR FAILURES TO ENSURE COMPLIANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS Source text in English: bit.ly/2SMgehs ($1 = 7.7670 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)