Feb 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission:

* SAYS REPRIMANDS AND FINES CREDIT SUISSE (HONG KONG) LIMITED, CREDIT SUISSE SECURITIES (HONG KONG) LIMITED AND CREDIT SUISSE AG HK$39.3 MILLION ($5.03 million) FOR REGULATORY BREACHES Source text in English: bit.ly/2EM8Z1L ($1 = 7.8184 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)