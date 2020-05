May 18 (Reuters) - HONG KONG SFC

* SAYS IT REPRIMANDS AND FINES SOUTHWEST SECURITIES (HK) BROKERAGE LIMITED HK$5 MILLION ($645,078.05) FOR BREACHES OF ANTI-MONEY LAUNDERING REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS Source text in English: bit.ly/3bHF1uT ($1 = 7.7510 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)